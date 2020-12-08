The Chart for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) went up by 4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.11. The company’s stock price has collected 8.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that (PR) Pan American Silver reports cash flow from operations of $114.9 million in Q3 2020 and increases dividend by 40%

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ :PAAS) Right Now?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 221.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAAS is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.85, which is $10.03 above the current price. PAAS currently public float of 206.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAAS was 2.23M shares.

PAAS’s Market Performance

PAAS stocks went up by 8.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.58% and a quarterly performance of -5.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Pan American Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.98% for PAAS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAAS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PAAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAAS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAAS reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for PAAS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

PAAS Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.06. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw 34.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.26 for the present operating margin

+15.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pan American Silver Corp. stands at +8.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.20. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.38. Total debt to assets is 9.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.