Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) went up by 6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.64. The company’s stock price has collected 1.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Clever Leaves International Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :SAMA) Right Now?

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,612.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SAMA currently public float of 3.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAMA was 288.31K shares.

SAMA’s Market Performance

SAMA stocks went up by 1.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.36% and a quarterly performance of 21.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.64% for SAMA stocks with a simple moving average of 21.22% for the last 200 days.

SAMA Trading at 20.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +21.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAMA rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. saw 22.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAMA starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 297,858 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Nov 24. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 1,099,074 shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp., valued at $3,115,595 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp., sale 201,762 shares at $10.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 1,396,932 shares at $2,074,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAMA

The total capital return value is set at -0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.37. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.