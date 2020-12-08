Prologis Inc. (PLD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.37. The company’s stock price has collected -2.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Prologis Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Prologis Inc. (NYSE :PLD) Right Now?

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLD is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Prologis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.31, which is $17.65 above the current price. PLD currently public float of 735.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLD was 2.51M shares.

PLD’s Market Performance

PLD stocks went down by -2.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.89% and a quarterly performance of -1.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Prologis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.11% for PLD stocks with a simple moving average of 3.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLD

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLD reach a price target of $126. The rating they have provided for PLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PLD, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on September 29th of the current year.

PLD Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLD fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.29. In addition, Prologis Inc. saw 9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLD starting from FOTIADES GEORGE L, who sale 1,339 shares at the price of $96.38 back on Jun 10. After this action, FOTIADES GEORGE L now owns 22,710 shares of Prologis Inc., valued at $129,053 using the latest closing price.

KENNARD LYDIA H, the Director of Prologis Inc., sale 6,762 shares at $91.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that KENNARD LYDIA H is holding 36,262 shares at $615,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.58 for the present operating margin

+38.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prologis Inc. stands at +47.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.66. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Prologis Inc. (PLD), the company’s capital structure generated 54.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.33. Total debt to assets is 30.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.