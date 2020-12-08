Progenity Inc. (PROG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) went up by 7.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s stock price has collected -12.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Progenity, Inc. Prices $75.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ :PROG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Progenity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.75. PROG currently public float of 32.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PROG was 199.71K shares.

PROG’s Market Performance

PROG stocks went down by -12.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.37% and a quarterly performance of -61.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.64% for Progenity Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.03% for PROG stocks with a simple moving average of -56.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROG stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PROG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PROG in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PROG reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PROG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PROG, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

PROG Trading at -45.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -28.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROG fell by -12.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Progenity Inc. saw -73.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROG starting from Stylli Harry, who purchase 152,905 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 02. After this action, Stylli Harry now owns 14,616,874 shares of Progenity Inc., valued at $499,999 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Matthew T, the Chief Scientific Officer of Progenity Inc., purchase 9,151 shares at $8.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Cooper Matthew T is holding 53,428 shares at $78,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.31 for the present operating margin

+30.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progenity Inc. stands at -102.81. The total capital return value is set at -1,109.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,283.32.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.