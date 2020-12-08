Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) went down by -4.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.30. The company’s stock price has collected -4.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Apple Hospitality REIT Reports Results of Operations for Third Quarter 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE :APLE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APLE is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $1.87 above the current price. APLE currently public float of 208.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLE was 2.39M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE stocks went down by -4.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.89% and a quarterly performance of 22.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.29% for APLE stocks with a simple moving average of 26.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLE reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for APLE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to APLE, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

APLE Trading at 12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.82. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw -21.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from KNIGHT GLADE M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $12.11 back on Nov 11. After this action, KNIGHT GLADE M now owns 10,226,968 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $60,556 using the latest closing price.

Clarke Jeanette, the SVP Chief Cap. Invest. Officer of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., purchase 500 shares at $10.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Clarke Jeanette is holding 45,119 shares at $5,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.70 for the present operating margin

+21.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at +13.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 47.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.01. Total debt to assets is 31.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.