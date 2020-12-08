Lemonade Inc. (LMND) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) went up by 7.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.51. The company’s stock price has collected 32.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Lemonade CEO Daniel Schreiber to Present at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE :LMND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Lemonade Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.29, which is -$24.22 below the current price. LMND currently public float of 36.72M and currently shorts hold a 17.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMND was 1.37M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND stocks went up by 32.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.42% and a quarterly performance of 94.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for Lemonade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.13% for LMND stocks with a simple moving average of 47.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $63 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

LMND Trading at 52.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, as shares surge +49.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND rose by +32.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.92. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw 32.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Eisenberg Michael A, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $81.58 back on Dec 04. After this action, Eisenberg Michael A now owns 53,313 shares of Lemonade Inc., valued at $530,270 using the latest closing price.

Peters John Sheldon, the Chief Insurance Officer of Lemonade Inc., sale 19,200 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Peters John Sheldon is holding 98,537 shares at $1,440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc. stands at -161.22. The total capital return value is set at -54.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.52.