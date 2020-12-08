Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)?

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) went up by 14.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.70. The company’s stock price has collected 25.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that SEACOR INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SEACOR Holdings Inc. – CKH

Is It Worth Investing in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CKH) Right Now?

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CKH is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Seacor Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.75, which is -$7.14 below the current price. CKH currently public float of 19.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CKH was 77.52K shares.

CKH’s Market Performance

CKH stocks went up by 25.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.06% and a quarterly performance of 32.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Seacor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.53% for CKH stocks with a simple moving average of 40.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CKH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CKH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CKH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CKH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $53 based on the research report published on January 02nd of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CKH reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for CKH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 06th, 2017.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CKH, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

CKH Trading at 29.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +41.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CKH rose by +25.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.87. In addition, Seacor Holdings Inc. saw -3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CKH starting from LORENTZEN OIVIND, who sale 5,992 shares at the price of $24.76 back on May 18. After this action, LORENTZEN OIVIND now owns 36,441 shares of Seacor Holdings Inc., valued at $148,362 using the latest closing price.

FABRIKANT CHARLES, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Seacor Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $23.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that FABRIKANT CHARLES is holding 536,164 shares at $47,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CKH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+18.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seacor Holdings Inc. stands at +3.35. The total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.41. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH), the company’s capital structure generated 56.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.11. Total debt to assets is 29.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.