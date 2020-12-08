Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)?

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) went down by -5.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s stock price has collected 7.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Post Quarter-End Update

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE :GPMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPMT is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.58, which is -$0.36 below the current price. GPMT currently public float of 54.11M and currently shorts hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPMT was 728.08K shares.

GPMT’s Market Performance

GPMT stocks went up by 7.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.61% and a quarterly performance of 55.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.71% for GPMT stocks with a simple moving average of 38.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPMT stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for GPMT by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for GPMT in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $10 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPMT reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GPMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 08th, 2020.

GPMT Trading at 27.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +43.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.21. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -45.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPMT starting from TAYLOR JOHN A, who sale 13,806 shares at the price of $7.17 back on Jun 23. After this action, TAYLOR JOHN A now owns 265,056 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $99,040 using the latest closing price.

Sandberg Rebecca B, the Secretary of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., sale 1,532 shares at $7.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Sandberg Rebecca B is holding 31,798 shares at $10,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.37 for the present operating margin

+92.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +28.37. The total capital return value is set at 1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), the company’s capital structure generated 332.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.89. Total debt to assets is 76.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 263.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.