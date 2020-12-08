Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)?

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) went up by 18.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that GeoVax Announces License Agreement With NIH to Support Continued Advancements in Vaccine Development

Is It Worth Investing in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :GOVX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOVX is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GeoVax Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. GOVX currently public float of 2.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOVX was 584.87K shares.

GOVX’s Market Performance

GOVX stocks went up by 11.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.72% and a quarterly performance of -59.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.13% for GeoVax Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.92% for GOVX stocks with a simple moving average of -53.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOVX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GOVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOVX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2020.

GOVX Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOVX rose by +11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, GeoVax Labs Inc. saw -73.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-201.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for GeoVax Labs Inc. stands at -201.60. Equity return is now at value -320.10, with -63.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.