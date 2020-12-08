Is CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) a Keeper?

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) went up by 18.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected 13.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that CEL-SCI Announces Update on Phase 3 Cancer Trial Results

Is It Worth Investing in CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX :CVM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVM is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CEL-SCI Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00. CVM currently public float of 37.07M and currently shorts hold a 27.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVM was 492.26K shares.

CVM’s Market Performance

CVM stocks went up by 13.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.96% and a quarterly performance of 1.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for CEL-SCI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.19% for CVM stocks with a simple moving average of 8.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVM reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for CVM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2015.

CVM Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM rose by +13.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, CEL-SCI Corporation saw 55.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVM starting from BAILLAVOINE BRUNO JEAN-MARIE, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $11.77 back on Nov 18. After this action, BAILLAVOINE BRUNO JEAN-MARIE now owns 4,723 shares of CEL-SCI Corporation, valued at $9,416 using the latest closing price.

Watson Robert Eugene, the Director of CEL-SCI Corporation, purchase 800 shares at $11.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Watson Robert Eugene is holding 3,181 shares at $9,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4364.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CEL-SCI Corporation stands at -4783.24. The total capital return value is set at -126.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -138.24. Equity return is now at value -273.10, with -88.40 for asset returns.

Based on CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), the company’s capital structure generated 263.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.46. Total debt to assets is 48.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 263.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 613.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.