Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price has collected 6.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Awarded Best Retail REIT (U.S.) 2020 By CFI.co

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ :ROIC) Right Now?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROIC is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.10, which is -$1.75 below the current price. ROIC currently public float of 115.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROIC was 1.37M shares.

ROIC’s Market Performance

ROIC stocks went up by 6.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.55% and a quarterly performance of 18.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.00% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.40% for ROIC stocks with a simple moving average of 27.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIC stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for ROIC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ROIC in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $14 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ROIC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ROIC Trading at 18.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +38.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.45. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. saw -21.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIC starting from Zorn Eric S, who purchase 29,112 shares at the price of $9.22 back on Apr 28. After this action, Zorn Eric S now owns 93,946 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., valued at $268,424 using the latest closing price.

PERSICO CHARLES J., the Director of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., sale 7,475 shares at $16.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that PERSICO CHARLES J. is holding 23,559 shares at $126,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.82 for the present operating margin

+43.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stands at +17.30. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.86. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), the company’s capital structure generated 117.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.03. Total debt to assets is 47.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.