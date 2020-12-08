Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SenesTech Inc. (SNES)

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) went up by 13.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected 12.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that SenesTech Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Is It Worth Investing in SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ :SNES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNES is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SenesTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. SNES currently public float of 3.65M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNES was 292.80K shares.

SNES’s Market Performance

SNES stocks went up by 12.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.37% and a quarterly performance of 20.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for SenesTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.16% for SNES stocks with a simple moving average of -8.52% for the last 200 days.

SNES Trading at 12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +29.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES rose by +12.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5022. In addition, SenesTech Inc. saw -83.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7193.71 for the present operating margin

-259.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for SenesTech Inc. stands at -7005.59. The total capital return value is set at -199.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -200.90. Equity return is now at value -286.40, with -165.00 for asset returns.

Based on SenesTech Inc. (SNES), the company’s capital structure generated 37.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.09. Total debt to assets is 19.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 93.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.