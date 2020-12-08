EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) went down by -6.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s stock price has collected -11.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the Upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :EYPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EYPT is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.38. EYPT currently public float of 100.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EYPT was 1.36M shares.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EYPT stocks went down by -11.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.85% and a quarterly performance of 0.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.89% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.12% for EYPT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $1 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2020.

Laidlaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYPT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for EYPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 04th, 2019.

EYPT Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +30.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT fell by -11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4627. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -68.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Elston George, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Sep 04. After this action, Elston George now owns 40,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,800 using the latest closing price.

Elston George, the Chief Financial Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Elston George is holding 30,000 shares at $6,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-235.02 for the present operating margin

+74.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -278.88. The total capital return value is set at -83.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.90. Equity return is now at value -441.00, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 607.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.87. Total debt to assets is 69.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 601.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.