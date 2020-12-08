Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.23. The company’s stock price has collected 0.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that Robert Half International Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE :RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHI is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Robert Half International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.00, which is -$8.53 below the current price. RHI currently public float of 110.49M and currently shorts hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHI was 1.03M shares.

RHI’s Market Performance

RHI stocks went up by 0.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.57% and a quarterly performance of 24.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Robert Half International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.33% for RHI stocks with a simple moving average of 25.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $71 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHI reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for RHI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2020.

RHI Trading at 11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +24.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.32. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 10,227 shares at the price of $65.59 back on Nov 16. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 264,784 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $670,801 using the latest closing price.

Morial Marc, the Director of Robert Half International Inc., sale 3,575 shares at $55.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Morial Marc is holding 24,622 shares at $199,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+40.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +7.48. The total capital return value is set at 50.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.72. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 23.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.32. Total debt to assets is 11.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.47 and the total asset turnover is 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.