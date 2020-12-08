Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Baozun Inc. (BZUN)?

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) went down by -3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.51. The company’s stock price has collected -0.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ :BZUN) Right Now?

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZUN is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Baozun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $297.98, which is $7.12 above the current price. BZUN currently public float of 41.11M and currently shorts hold a 20.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZUN was 1.11M shares.

BZUN’s Market Performance

BZUN stocks went down by -0.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.58% and a quarterly performance of -1.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.34% for Baozun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.56% for BZUN stocks with a simple moving average of 5.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZUN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for BZUN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2020.

BZUN Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.27. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw 11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.52 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baozun Inc. stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.11. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Baozun Inc. (BZUN), the company’s capital structure generated 114.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.43. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.34.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.