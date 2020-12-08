Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Just Got Our Attention

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Color Star Technology to Launch English Version of Its Color World App on December 31

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :CSCW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCW is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.00. CSCW currently public float of 40.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCW was 3.31M shares.

CSCW’s Market Performance

CSCW stocks went up by 0.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.16% and a quarterly performance of -30.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.14% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.04% for CSCW stocks with a simple moving average of -19.57% for the last 200 days.

CSCW Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares surge +17.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCW rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5267. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw -60.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCW

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.36. Equity return is now at value -393.30, with -27.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.