Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) went up by 11.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected 21.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/04/20 that Cerevel Therapeutics to Host Investor Webcast Moderated by Stifel

Is It Worth Investing in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CERE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $0.31 above the current price. CERE currently public float of 39.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CERE was 161.33K shares.

CERE’s Market Performance

CERE stocks went up by 21.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 75.05% and a quarterly performance of 64.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.63% for CERE stocks with a simple moving average of 56.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERE reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for CERE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

CERE Trading at 51.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares surge +71.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE rose by +21.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.42. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 44.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC, who purchase 332,293 shares at the price of $10.30 back on Nov 09. After this action, BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC now owns 60,632,356 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $3,422,618 using the latest closing price.

Koppel Adam, the Director of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., purchase 332,293 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Koppel Adam is holding 60,632,356 shares at $3,422,618 based on the most recent closing price.