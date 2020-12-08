Can Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Remain Competitive?

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) went down by -10.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.19. The company’s stock price has collected -4.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that (BW) Ready Capital and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Announce Merger Transaction

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE :RC) Right Now?

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RC is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ready Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.92, which is $1.4 above the current price. RC currently public float of 53.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RC was 357.02K shares.

RC’s Market Performance

RC stocks went down by -4.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.11% and a quarterly performance of 15.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for Ready Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.51% for RC stocks with a simple moving average of 31.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

Sandler O’Neill gave a rating of “Buy” to RC, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

RC Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.12. In addition, Ready Capital Corporation saw -16.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Taylor Gary, who purchase 8,250 shares at the price of $6.04 back on May 20. After this action, Taylor Gary now owns 24,281 shares of Ready Capital Corporation, valued at $49,822 using the latest closing price.

Ahlborn Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of Ready Capital Corporation, purchase 3,272 shares at $6.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Ahlborn Andrew is holding 23,250 shares at $20,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.95 for the present operating margin

+75.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corporation stands at +18.50. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.33. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corporation (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 476.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.64. Total debt to assets is 78.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 364.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.