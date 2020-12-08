Can HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Remain Competitive?

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) went up by 8.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.33. The company’s stock price has collected 10.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that HyreCar Selects Aon as Its Risk Management Partner

Is It Worth Investing in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ :HYRE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for HyreCar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.09, which is -$0.71 below the current price. HYRE currently public float of 14.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYRE was 254.66K shares.

HYRE’s Market Performance

HYRE stocks went up by 10.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.41% and a quarterly performance of 126.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 251.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.95% for HyreCar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.83% for HYRE stocks with a simple moving average of 148.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYRE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for HYRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYRE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYRE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HYRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2019.

HYRE Trading at 69.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares surge +75.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYRE rose by +10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.18. In addition, HyreCar Inc. saw 196.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYRE starting from Brogi Robert Scott, who purchase 3,750 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Sep 28. After this action, Brogi Robert Scott now owns 162,365 shares of HyreCar Inc., valued at $12,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.04 for the present operating margin

+37.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for HyreCar Inc. stands at -78.96. The total capital return value is set at -207.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -205.16. Equity return is now at value -490.10, with -163.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 128.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.