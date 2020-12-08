Can dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) Remain Competitive?

dMY Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) went up by 10.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.51. The company’s stock price has collected 18.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that Rush Street Interactive Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :DMYT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $1.98 above the current price. DMYT currently public float of 23.00M and currently shorts hold a 8.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMYT was 699.15K shares.

DMYT’s Market Performance

DMYT stocks went up by 18.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 69.82% and a quarterly performance of 63.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.60% for dMY Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.70% for DMYT stocks with a simple moving average of 65.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMYT stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DMYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DMYT in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

DMYT Trading at 49.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +68.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYT rose by +18.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, dMY Technology Group Inc. saw 97.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.