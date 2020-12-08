Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Just Got Our Attention

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) went down by -4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.43. The company’s stock price has collected -1.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Athene to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Virtual Conference; Live Webcast Available

Is It Worth Investing in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE :ATH) Right Now?

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATH is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Athene Holding Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.75, which is $5.51 above the current price. ATH currently public float of 182.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATH was 1.30M shares.

ATH’s Market Performance

ATH stocks went down by -1.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.33% and a quarterly performance of 21.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Athene Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.99% for ATH stocks with a simple moving average of 33.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATH

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATH reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for ATH stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to ATH, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

ATH Trading at 14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +25.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATH fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.75. In addition, Athene Holding Ltd. saw -7.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATH starting from Kvalheim Grant, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jun 11. After this action, Kvalheim Grant now owns 40,000 shares of Athene Holding Ltd., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Belardi James Richard, the Chairman, CEO and CIO of Athene Holding Ltd., purchase 40,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Belardi James Richard is holding 40,000 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Athene Holding Ltd. stands at +13.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.37. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), the company’s capital structure generated 10.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.87. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13.