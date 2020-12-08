A Lesson to Learn: ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) went up by 22.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.49. The company’s stock price has collected 27.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AEY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEY is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AEY currently public float of 5.68M and currently shorts hold a 7.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEY was 199.65K shares.

AEY’s Market Performance

AEY stocks went up by 27.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 122.40% and a quarterly performance of 94.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.52% for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.91% for AEY stocks with a simple moving average of 68.79% for the last 200 days.

AEY Trading at 87.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares surge +122.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEY rose by +27.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. saw 65.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEY starting from WATSON JARROD M, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $2.18 back on Aug 19. After this action, WATSON JARROD M now owns 99,937 shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc., valued at $19,589 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR JIMMY R, the President, Wireless Services of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that TAYLOR JIMMY R is holding 75,000 shares at $21,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.31 for the present operating margin

+16.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stands at -7.32. The total capital return value is set at -10.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.61. Equity return is now at value -82.60, with -48.80 for asset returns.

Based on ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.40. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.