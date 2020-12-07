Why Luminar Technologies (LAZR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) went up by 20.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.44. The company’s stock price has collected 104.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/06/20 that This 25-year-old is now a billionaire, after his self-driving car company Luminar went public

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ :LAZR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Luminar Technologies declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. LAZR currently public float of 20.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZR was 3.66M shares.

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR stocks went up by 104.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 207.84% and a quarterly performance of 163.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 211.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.73% for Luminar Technologies. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 171.83% for LAZR stocks with a simple moving average of 244.35% for the last 200 days.

LAZR Trading at 217.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.06%, as shares surge +257.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +222.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +99.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +246.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.24. In addition, Luminar Technologies saw 207.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.