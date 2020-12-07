Why Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) went up by 4.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock price has collected 11.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Cleveland-Cliffs Receives Antitrust Clearance from US Department of Justice for the Acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA

Is It Worth Investing in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE :CLF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLF is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.44, which is -$2.54 below the current price. CLF currently public float of 393.01M and currently shorts hold a 16.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLF was 10.92M shares.

CLF’s Market Performance

CLF stocks went up by 11.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.78% and a quarterly performance of 90.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.21% for CLF stocks with a simple moving average of 106.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLF stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CLF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLF in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 20th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLF reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for CLF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 15th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CLF, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

CLF Trading at 49.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +52.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.93. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. saw 49.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from HARLAN M ANN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.42 back on Mar 13. After this action, HARLAN M ANN now owns 27,090 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., valued at $22,100 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Robert P Jr, the Director of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Fisher Robert P Jr is holding 134,030 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.40 for the present operating margin

+28.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at +14.86. The total capital return value is set at 17.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), the company’s capital structure generated 590.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.52. Total debt to assets is 57.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 590.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.