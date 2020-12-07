We Analyzed the Future Direction of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT), Here is What We Found

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.91. The company’s stock price has collected -2.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Shift Launches Fourth Seller Market in Texas

Is It Worth Investing in Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SFT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Shift Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $6.05 above the current price. SFT currently public float of 64.91M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFT was 962.97K shares.

SFT’s Market Performance

SFT stocks went down by -2.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.02% and a quarterly performance of -33.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.78% for Shift Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.82% for SFT stocks with a simple moving average of -15.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SFT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SFT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $15 based on the research report published on November 13th of the current year 2020.

SFT Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFT fell by -2.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, Shift Technologies Inc. saw -10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFT starting from Foy Sean, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Nov 25. After this action, Foy Sean now owns 138,301 shares of Shift Technologies Inc., valued at $101,225 using the latest closing price.

Arison George, the See Remarks of Shift Technologies Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Arison George is holding 758,542 shares at $100,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFT

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.