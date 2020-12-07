Wall Street Praises Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) After Recent Earnings Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) went up by 3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.76. The company’s stock price has collected 4.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE :TEVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.41, which is $1.49 above the current price. TEVA currently public float of 1.08B and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEVA was 7.81M shares.

TEVA’s Market Performance

TEVA stocks went up by 4.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.62% and a quarterly performance of 11.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.72% for TEVA stocks with a simple moving average of -1.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEVA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TEVA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TEVA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

TEVA Trading at 10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +19.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.63. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw 4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Daniell Richard, who sale 333 shares at the price of $8.98 back on Sep 09. After this action, Daniell Richard now owns 10,765 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $2,992 using the latest closing price.

Crane Rosemary A, the Director of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 2,860 shares at $11.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Crane Rosemary A is holding 33,509 shares at $34,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.04 for the present operating margin

+44.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at -5.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.46. Equity return is now at value -31.60, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 196.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.28. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.