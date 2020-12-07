United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $178.01. The company’s stock price has collected -0.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/04/20 that United Parcel Service Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE :UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPS is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.04, which is $5.19 above the current price. UPS currently public float of 715.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPS was 3.93M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS stocks went down by -0.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.87% and a quarterly performance of 4.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for United Parcel Service Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.06% for UPS stocks with a simple moving average of 29.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $214 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 28th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to UPS, setting the target price at $192 in the report published on September 21st of the current year.

UPS Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.33. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 42.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from ABNEY DAVID P, who sale 1,264 shares at the price of $159.69 back on Aug 28. After this action, ABNEY DAVID P now owns 1,452 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $201,850 using the latest closing price.

ABNEY DAVID P, the Director of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 61,436 shares at $160.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that ABNEY DAVID P is holding 220,853 shares at $9,865,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+21.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +6.01. The total capital return value is set at 27.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.61. Equity return is now at value 111.00, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 862.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.61. Total debt to assets is 48.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 741.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.