The Chart for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) went up by 16.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.42. The company’s stock price has collected 28.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that (CNW) Energy Fuels to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Mining Conference on Monday, November 30 at 3:00 pm ET

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX :UUUU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.70, which is $0.59 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of UUUU was 1.49M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU stocks went up by 28.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.15% and a quarterly performance of 44.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for Energy Fuels Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.02% for UUUU stocks with a simple moving average of 61.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUUU

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UUUU reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6.30. The rating they have provided for UUUU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2016.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to UUUU, setting the target price at $6.25 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

UUUU Trading at 49.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.54%, as shares surge +59.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +28.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw 35.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Morrison Alex G, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Sep 24. After this action, Morrison Alex G now owns 108,060 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $28,544 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-691.92 for the present operating margin

-244.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -647.54. The total capital return value is set at -26.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.53.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 14.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.37. Total debt to assets is 10.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.