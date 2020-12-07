Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Kroger Co. (KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.22. The company’s stock price has collected -5.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/04/20 that Kroger Co. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in The Kroger Co. (NYSE :KR) Right Now?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KR is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for The Kroger Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.08, which is $5.35 above the current price. KR currently public float of 769.27M and currently shorts hold a 8.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KR was 9.95M shares.

KR’s Market Performance

KR stocks went down by -5.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.71% and a quarterly performance of -13.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for The Kroger Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.35% for KR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on November 20th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to KR, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 14th of the current year.

KR Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.20. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from Adcock Mary Ellen, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $33.86 back on Sep 29. After this action, Adcock Mary Ellen now owns 103,814 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $203,166 using the latest closing price.

McKinney Stephen M, the Senior Vice President of The Kroger Co., sale 10,000 shares at $33.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that McKinney Stephen M is holding 161,617 shares at $338,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.06 for the present operating margin

+19.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 246.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.11. Total debt to assets is 44.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.