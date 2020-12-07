Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) went up by 14.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.13. The company’s stock price has collected 17.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that ION reports third quarter 2020 results

Is It Worth Investing in ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE :IO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IO is at 4.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ION Geophysical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.83, which is $0.16 above the current price. IO currently public float of 10.73M and currently shorts hold a 11.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IO was 418.49K shares.

IO’s Market Performance

IO stocks went up by 17.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.17% and a quarterly performance of 28.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.36% for ION Geophysical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.21% for IO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2020.

IO Trading at 43.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares surge +56.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IO rose by +17.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, ION Geophysical Corporation saw -73.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IO starting from LAPEYRE JAMES M JR, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Mar 11. After this action, LAPEYRE JAMES M JR now owns 417,773 shares of ION Geophysical Corporation, valued at $174,850 using the latest closing price.

Usher Christopher Theron, the President & CEO of ION Geophysical Corporation, purchase 11,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that Usher Christopher Theron is holding 282,323 shares at $48,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.81 for the present operating margin

+39.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ION Geophysical Corporation stands at -27.59. The total capital return value is set at -11.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.32. Equity return is now at value 83.90, with -16.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.