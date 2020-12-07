Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went up by 4.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.96. The company’s stock price has collected 12.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/20 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ARA, BLDR, CIT, and EV

Is It Worth Investing in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE :CIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIT is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for CIT Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is -$6.63 below the current price. CIT currently public float of 95.86M and currently shorts hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIT was 2.35M shares.

CIT’s Market Performance

CIT stocks went up by 12.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.46% and a quarterly performance of 89.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for CIT Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.19% for CIT stocks with a simple moving average of 71.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CIT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIT reach a price target of $34.50. The rating they have provided for CIT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIT, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 10th of the current year.

CIT Trading at 38.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +142.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIT rose by +12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.76. In addition, CIT Group Inc. saw -15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIT starting from SPERLING EDWARD K, who sale 4,150 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Nov 25. After this action, SPERLING EDWARD K now owns 13,112 shares of CIT Group Inc., valued at $145,606 using the latest closing price.

Stamps Sheila A, the Director of CIT Group Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Stamps Sheila A is holding 7,969 shares at $32,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CIT Group Inc. stands at +16.75. The total capital return value is set at 4.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on CIT Group Inc. (CIT), the company’s capital structure generated 105.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.44. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.