Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.89. The company’s stock price has collected 9.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, December 7, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE :LITB) Right Now?

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LITB is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is -$0.35 below the current price. LITB currently public float of 76.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LITB was 444.28K shares.

LITB’s Market Performance

LITB stocks went up by 9.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.29% and a quarterly performance of 59.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 285.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.49% for LITB stocks with a simple moving average of 119.57% for the last 200 days.

LITB Trading at 37.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +41.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITB rose by +9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +243.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. saw 219.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.66 for the present operating margin

+40.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +0.41. The total capital return value is set at -35.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.75. Equity return is now at value 150.80, with 27.90 for asset returns.

Based on LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.67. Total debt to assets is 11.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.10 and the total asset turnover is 2.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.