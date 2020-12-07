Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.84. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ :LESL) Right Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 214.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Leslie’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.33, which is $4.29 above the current price. LESL currently public float of 177.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LESL was 1.94M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Leslie’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.99% for LESL stocks with a simple moving average of -8.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $26 based on the research report published on December 04th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

LESL Trading at -8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -19.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -0.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.33. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Baker Paula, who sale 26,352 shares at the price of $21.32 back on Nov 23. After this action, Baker Paula now owns 44,153 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $561,825 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.23 for the present operating margin

+40.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 39.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.23.

The receivables turnover for the company is 29.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.