Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.73. The company's stock price has collected 2.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EMN is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Eastman Chemical Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.00, which is -$5.89 below the current price. EMN currently public float of 134.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMN was 910.32K shares.

EMN’s Market Performance

EMN stocks went up by 2.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.50% and a quarterly performance of 29.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Eastman Chemical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.10% for EMN stocks with a simple moving average of 43.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMN reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for EMN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EMN, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

EMN Trading at 16.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.40. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw 29.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from King Scott V., who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $102.80 back on Nov 24. After this action, King Scott V. now owns 11,560 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $1,850,471 using the latest closing price.

CRAWFORD STEPHEN GLENN, the SVP, Chf Tech & Sustain Ofc of Eastman Chemical Company, sale 12,962 shares at $90.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that CRAWFORD STEPHEN GLENN is holding 21,601 shares at $1,176,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+24.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.08. Total debt to assets is 37.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.