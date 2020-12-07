Is Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) a Keeper?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.69. The company’s stock price has collected 6.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/04/20 that DraftKings, Penn National Gaming stocks shoot higher after sports betting election sweep

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE :BYD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYD is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is $0.06 above the current price. BYD currently public float of 80.86M and currently shorts hold a 6.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYD was 1.50M shares.

BYD’s Market Performance

BYD stocks went up by 6.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.87% and a quarterly performance of 54.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Boyd Gaming Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.47% for BYD stocks with a simple moving average of 74.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $36 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to BYD, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

BYD Trading at 24.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +25.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.07. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw 41.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, who sale 49,280 shares at the price of $40.29 back on Dec 03. After this action, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD now owns 82,273 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $1,985,639 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, the Executive Vice President of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $39.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD is holding 5,147,040 shares at $976,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+39.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), the company’s capital structure generated 370.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.77. Total debt to assets is 70.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 361.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.