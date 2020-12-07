Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.02. The company’s stock price has collected 7.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/20 that Yamana Gold Advances Projects in Its Generative Exploration Program, Outlines 2021 Plans for Advancing Projects; Reports Positive Advances at Lavra Velha, Monument Bay, Borborema, and Adds Two Early Stage Projects to Program in Chile

Is It Worth Investing in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE :AUY) Right Now?

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.91, which is -$1.58 below the current price. AUY currently public float of 948.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUY was 15.15M shares.

AUY’s Market Performance

AUY stocks went up by 7.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.08% and a quarterly performance of -8.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for Yamana Gold Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.66% for AUY stocks with a simple moving average of 5.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AUY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AUY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $9 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2020.

AUY Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUY rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Yamana Gold Inc. saw 39.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+20.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yamana Gold Inc. stands at +13.99. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10.

Based on Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), the company’s capital structure generated 26.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.68. Total debt to assets is 15.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 113.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.