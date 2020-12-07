Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) went up by 4.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.41. The company’s stock price has collected -2.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/04/20 that In a Pandemic Year, Online Seems to Own Holiday Shopping

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE :RVLV) Right Now?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Revolve Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.29, which is $1.28 above the current price. RVLV currently public float of 25.54M and currently shorts hold a 38.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVLV was 1.53M shares.

RVLV’s Market Performance

RVLV stocks went down by -2.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.40% and a quarterly performance of 10.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for Revolve Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.05% for RVLV stocks with a simple moving average of 43.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on November 12th of the current year 2020.

RVLV Trading at 17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +20.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.49. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw 25.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from Timmermans Jesse, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $23.40 back on Nov 27. After this action, Timmermans Jesse now owns 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc., valued at $117,000 using the latest closing price.

Mente Michael, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Revolve Group Inc., sale 133,065 shares at $22.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Mente Michael is holding 73,000 shares at $3,053,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+52.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc. stands at -0.86. The total capital return value is set at 45.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.89. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 17.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 110.79 and the total asset turnover is 3.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.