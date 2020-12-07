Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ENGlobal Corporation (ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) went up by 14.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.32. The company’s stock price has collected -22.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Former Dynamic Industries President Roger Westerlind Named As President Of ENGlobal U.S., Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ :ENG) Right Now?

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENG is at 2.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ENGlobal Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. ENG currently public float of 15.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENG was 2.20M shares.

ENG’s Market Performance

ENG stocks went down by -22.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 123.51% and a quarterly performance of 123.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.61% for ENGlobal Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.68% for ENG stocks with a simple moving average of 83.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENG

Lazard Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENG reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ENG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2009.

ENG Trading at 66.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.80%, as shares surge +123.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENG fell by -22.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4350. In addition, ENGlobal Corporation saw 84.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENG starting from Williams Robert Bruce, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $2.18 back on Nov 30. After this action, Williams Robert Bruce now owns 52,456 shares of ENGlobal Corporation, valued at $218,460 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.48 for the present operating margin

+13.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for ENGlobal Corporation stands at -2.60. The total capital return value is set at -8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.47. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on ENGlobal Corporation (ENG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.12. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.