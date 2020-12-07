Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) went up by 12.43%

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) went up by 12.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.13. The company’s stock price has collected 1.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on Digital Commerce and iGaming, Announce Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE :BFT) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of BFT was 756.67K shares.

BFT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.56% for BFT stocks with a simple moving average of 18.32% for the last 200 days.

BFT Trading at 18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFT rose by +14.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.51. In addition, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II saw 6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.