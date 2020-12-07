Can Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Remain Competitive?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) went up by 32.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.92. The company’s stock price has collected 30.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Sotherly Hotels Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ :SOHO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOHO is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.75, which is -$0.4 below the current price. SOHO currently public float of 12.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOHO was 184.93K shares.

SOHO’s Market Performance

SOHO stocks went up by 30.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 99.37% and a quarterly performance of 65.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.39% for Sotherly Hotels Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.31% for SOHO stocks with a simple moving average of 36.72% for the last 200 days.

SOHO Trading at 66.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares surge +101.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOHO rose by +30.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Sotherly Hotels Inc. saw -53.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.33 for the present operating margin

+13.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sotherly Hotels Inc. stands at +1.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42. Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO), the company’s capital structure generated 349.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.75. Total debt to assets is 73.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 343.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.38.