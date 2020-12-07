Can Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Remain Competitive?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went up by 5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.19. The company’s stock price has collected 1.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/04/20 that Albemarle Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Albemarle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.00, which is -$40.17 below the current price. ALB currently public float of 106.04M and currently shorts hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.24M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went up by 1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.01% and a quarterly performance of 46.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.98% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of 65.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $132 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2020.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $121. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Underperform” to ALB, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on October 14th of the current year.

ALB Trading at 30.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +31.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.27. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 90.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from KISSAM LUTHER C IV, who sale 164,191 shares at the price of $126.66 back on Nov 17. After this action, KISSAM LUTHER C IV now owns 184,065 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $20,796,356 using the latest closing price.

Crawford Raphael Goszcz, the President, Catalysts of Albemarle Corporation, sale 14,580 shares at $118.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Crawford Raphael Goszcz is holding 13,639 shares at $1,726,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.09 for the present operating margin

+35.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +14.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.97. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 81.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.77. Total debt to assets is 32.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.