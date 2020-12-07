Buy or Sell Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) went up by 12.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.85. The company’s stock price has collected 45.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX :IMH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMH is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. IMH currently public float of 11.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMH was 117.84K shares.

IMH’s Market Performance

IMH stocks went up by 45.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.17% and a quarterly performance of 90.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.29% for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.83% for IMH stocks with a simple moving average of 29.02% for the last 200 days.

IMH Trading at 76.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.94%, as shares surge +51.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +144.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMH rose by +45.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.71. In addition, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. saw -48.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMH starting from AKIN THOMAS B, who sale 253,216 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Oct 23. After this action, AKIN THOMAS B now owns 947,193 shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., valued at $384,888 using the latest closing price.

AKIN THOMAS B, the 10% Owner of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., sale 18,709 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that AKIN THOMAS B is holding 1,200,409 shares at $27,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.89 for the present operating margin

+79.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stands at -6.36. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.32. Equity return is now at value -201.70, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH), the company’s capital structure generated 3,273.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.04. Total debt to assets is 96.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,898.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.