Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock price has collected -2.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event

Is It Worth Investing in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :APTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APTO is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is -$1.4 below the current price. APTO currently public float of 84.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APTO was 960.81K shares.

APTO’s Market Performance

APTO stocks went down by -2.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.94% and a quarterly performance of 11.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 138.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.13% for Aptose Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.32% for APTO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for APTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for APTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to APTO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 20th of the current year.

APTO Trading at 9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +29.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTO fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Aptose Biosciences Inc. saw 7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTO starting from Chow Gregory K., who sale 126,668 shares at the price of $6.05 back on Jul 10. After this action, Chow Gregory K. now owns 232,846 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc., valued at $766,341 using the latest closing price.

Rice William G., the Chair, President & CEO of Aptose Biosciences Inc., sale 168,891 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Rice William G. is holding 297,523 shares at $1,021,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTO

The total capital return value is set at -49.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.99. Equity return is now at value -49.50, with -46.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.83.