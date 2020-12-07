Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Just Got Our Attention

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) went up by 7.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock price has collected 6.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Affimed Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Operational Progress

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ :AFMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is at 2.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Affimed N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.60, which is $2.2 above the current price. AFMD currently public float of 82.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFMD was 1.03M shares.

AFMD’s Market Performance

AFMD stocks went up by 6.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.82% and a quarterly performance of 71.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 143.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.92% for Affimed N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.70% for AFMD stocks with a simple moving average of 72.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to AFMD, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

AFMD Trading at 43.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +54.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw 105.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -151.30. The total capital return value is set at -74.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.90. Equity return is now at value -100.40, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Based on Affimed N.V. (AFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 8.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.61. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.