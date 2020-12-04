Why RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) went up by 12.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.06. The company’s stock price has collected 15.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that RADA Reports Q3/2020 Results: Record Performance, 2020 Revenues Projected to exceed $75 Million

Is It Worth Investing in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ :RADA) Right Now?

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 138.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RADA is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is $1.76 above the current price. RADA currently public float of 32.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RADA was 231.07K shares.

RADA’s Market Performance

RADA stocks went up by 15.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.06% and a quarterly performance of 29.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.63% for RADA stocks with a simple moving average of 51.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RADA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for RADA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RADA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $8 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2020.

RADA Trading at 27.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +25.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RADA rose by +15.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. saw 68.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.84 for the present operating margin

+35.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stands at -4.32. The total capital return value is set at -4.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.25. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA), the company’s capital structure generated 18.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.74. Total debt to assets is 11.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.