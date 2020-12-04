Why Hexindai Inc. (HX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) went up by 30.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.44. The company’s stock price has collected 2.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that Hexindai to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 16, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ :HX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hexindai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. HX currently public float of 4.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HX was 413.46K shares.

HX’s Market Performance

HX stocks went up by 2.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.40% and a quarterly performance of 46.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.20% for Hexindai Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.06% for HX stocks with a simple moving average of 65.17% for the last 200 days.

HX Trading at 55.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +42.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HX rose by +31.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Hexindai Inc. saw -13.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.01 for the present operating margin

+30.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hexindai Inc. stands at -622.63. The total capital return value is set at -36.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.28. Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -53.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hexindai Inc. (HX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 26.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.