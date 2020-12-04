We Analyzed the Future Direction of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), Here is What We Found

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) went up by 5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.92. The company’s stock price has collected 3.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that LP Building Solutions Announces $300 Million Expansion of Share Repurchase Authorization

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPX is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.75, which is $1.52 above the current price. LPX currently public float of 108.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPX was 1.45M shares.

LPX’s Market Performance

LPX stocks went up by 3.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.32% and a quarterly performance of 13.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.89% for LPX stocks with a simple moving average of 35.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $22 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

LPX Trading at 15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.91. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw 22.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Macadam Stephen E., who purchase 6,400 shares at the price of $31.33 back on Nov 06. After this action, Macadam Stephen E. now owns 21,472 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $200,480 using the latest closing price.

LANDGRAF KURT M, the Director of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, sale 29,352 shares at $30.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that LANDGRAF KURT M is holding 28,988 shares at $898,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.33 for the present operating margin

+12.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at -0.22. The total capital return value is set at 4.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 39.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.34. Total debt to assets is 21.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.