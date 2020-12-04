We Analyzed the Future Direction of Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN), Here is What We Found

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) went up by 4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.51. The company’s stock price has collected 10.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Exantas Capital Corp. Reports Results For Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE :XAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XAN is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Exantas Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is $0.21 above the current price. XAN currently public float of 30.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XAN was 689.06K shares.

XAN’s Market Performance

XAN stocks went up by 10.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 83.64% and a quarterly performance of 79.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Exantas Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.68% for XAN stocks with a simple moving average of 24.84% for the last 200 days.

XAN Trading at 63.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +82.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAN rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, Exantas Capital Corp. saw -65.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAN starting from Jesberger Jaclyn, who purchase 9,940 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Nov 10. After this action, Jesberger Jaclyn now owns 17,940 shares of Exantas Capital Corp., valued at $25,148 using the latest closing price.

Jesberger Jaclyn, the SVP, CLO & Secretary of Exantas Capital Corp., purchase 8,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Jesberger Jaclyn is holding 8,000 shares at $19,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.03 for the present operating margin

+93.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exantas Capital Corp. stands at +25.00. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.02. Equity return is now at value -59.30, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN), the company’s capital structure generated 336.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.09. Total debt to assets is 76.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.