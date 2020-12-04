Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Just Got Our Attention

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went down by -0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $304.65. The company’s stock price has collected 3.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Ulta Beauty Stock Falls As Investors Eye Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ :ULTA) Right Now?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ULTA is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $295.83, which is -$5.57 below the current price. ULTA currently public float of 53.86M and currently shorts hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULTA was 980.40K shares.

ULTA’s Market Performance

ULTA stocks went up by 3.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.10% and a quarterly performance of 21.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.51% for Ulta Beauty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.93% for ULTA stocks with a simple moving average of 29.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ULTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ULTA in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $315 based on the research report published on December 04th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULTA reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for ULTA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ULTA, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on August 28th of the current year.

ULTA Trading at 18.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $270.42. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc. saw 14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from Nagler Lorna, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $240.94 back on Sep 04. After this action, Nagler Lorna now owns 6,963 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc., valued at $722,810 using the latest closing price.

MRKONIC GEORGE R JR, the Director of Ulta Beauty Inc., sale 2,351 shares at $234.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that MRKONIC GEORGE R JR is holding 0 shares at $552,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.44 for the present operating margin

+36.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. stands at +9.54. The total capital return value is set at 32.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.04. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 101.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.47. Total debt to assets is 35.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.