The Chart for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) went up by 5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Paya to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Paya Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.25, which is $3.34 above the current price. PAYA currently public float of 52.07M and currently shorts hold a 8.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYA was 986.30K shares.

PAYA’s Market Performance

PAYA stocks went up by 10.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.87% and a quarterly performance of 16.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.21% for Paya Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.64% for PAYA stocks with a simple moving average of 13.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PAYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $15 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PAYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

PAYA Trading at 10.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYA rose by +10.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, Paya Holdings Inc. saw 17.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYA

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.